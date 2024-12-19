Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,787 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

