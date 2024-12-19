Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 11,729 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 868,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $6,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,053,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 196,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,865.48. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

