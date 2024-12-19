Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 134,898 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,898 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Xperi were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,359,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 648,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 703.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 518,661 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Xperi by 337.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,987 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

