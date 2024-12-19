Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,569 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

