Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 30,590 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,590 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,971 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth $49,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth $253,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.54 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

