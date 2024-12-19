Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,163 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 32.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 383.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

