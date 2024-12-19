Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 48,874 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,874 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,282 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,153 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,389,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

