Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 7,051 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 20.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 188,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 66,178 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $653.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.35. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

