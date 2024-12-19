Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 89,784 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,784 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NFBK opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 22,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,567.36. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

