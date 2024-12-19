Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $219,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.10. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

