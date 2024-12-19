Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $236,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after acquiring an additional 135,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 57,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $711.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

