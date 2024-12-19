Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $278,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6,298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in PagerDuty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 721,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,535.72. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,588.94. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,896 shares of company stock worth $1,985,061 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

