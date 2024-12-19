Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $280,000 Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,140 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 27.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 140,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 56.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.79. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.07 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRMY

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.