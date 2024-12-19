Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $151,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,568.14. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ORRF opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

