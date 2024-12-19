Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $197,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Bednar sold 300,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $7,358,173.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,129.28. This represents a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dietrich Becker sold 442,889 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $10,841,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 379,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,347.20. The trade was a 53.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ PWP opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.57. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.65% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 100.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.81%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

