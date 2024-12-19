Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waystar during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waystar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Waystar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WAY stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $564,810.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,727.38. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

