10,591 Shares in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Beyond in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond Stock Up 1.2 %

BYON stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYON has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BYON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 156,985 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,426.10. This represents a 75.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beyond

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.