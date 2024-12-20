10,818 Shares in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIHL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FIHL opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

