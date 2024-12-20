10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 48.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,778,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. FMR LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,367,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,849,000 after buying an additional 357,470 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 214.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 370,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 252,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

