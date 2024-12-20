11,437 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 63,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens raised Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Green Plains Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $596.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.