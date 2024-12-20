13,057 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Uniti Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

