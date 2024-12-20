17,325 Shares in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at $890,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in NerdWallet by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 386,646 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth $6,446,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other NerdWallet news, insider Samuel Yount sold 154,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $2,029,670.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,191.58. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 412,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,676,824.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,600,495.75. This trade represents a 8.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,014 shares of company stock worth $5,070,916 over the last 90 days. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NerdWallet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.31.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

