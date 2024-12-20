19,629 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.53 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $232.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

