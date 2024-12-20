196,859 Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LG Display by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 283,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get LG Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

LG Display Trading Up 1.0 %

LG Display stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.33. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

LG Display Profile

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.