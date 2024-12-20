196,859 Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 24.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LG Display by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 283,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at $64,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
LG Display Trading Up 1.0 %
LG Display stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.33. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.
LG Display Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.