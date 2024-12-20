25,447 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Repay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 182.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.
Repay Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $770.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.42. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,751.75. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
