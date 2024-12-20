25,447 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Repay by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 182.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $770.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.42. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,751.75. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.