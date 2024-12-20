26,397 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Methanex by 1,495.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 73.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,971,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.9% in the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,182,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $56.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.58%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

