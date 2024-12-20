30,881 Shares in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivakor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVK opened at $1.08 on Friday. Vivakor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

