34,600 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 108.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Down 5.7 %

JKS opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Report on JKS

About JinkoSolar

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.