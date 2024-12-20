3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.87 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.94). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.00), with a volume of 2,311,834 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,157.89%.

In other 3i Infrastructure news, insider Douglas Bannister purchased 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.05 ($24,991.94). Also, insider Martin Magee acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,598.43). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

