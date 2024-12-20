3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.87 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.94). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.00), with a volume of 2,311,834 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.87.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,157.89%.
3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.
