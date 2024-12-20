45,958 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

