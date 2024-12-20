46,064 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

