4,707 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,096,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2,278.1% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 499,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 478,400 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 595,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,056,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,852,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

