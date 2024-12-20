5,151 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 173,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 23.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after buying an additional 291,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 440.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after buying an additional 740,711 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 506,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In related news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,552.20. This trade represents a 76.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

