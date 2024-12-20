5,975 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 101.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of DOCS stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
