7,295 Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,296,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 874,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,328 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SKWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,352,094. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

