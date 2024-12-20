7,376 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,523,000 after acquiring an additional 170,942 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after purchasing an additional 229,995 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,186,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,075,000 after purchasing an additional 267,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,866,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,760,000 after buying an additional 155,971 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.81. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

