7,376 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,523,000 after acquiring an additional 170,942 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after purchasing an additional 229,995 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,186,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,075,000 after purchasing an additional 267,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,866,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,760,000 after buying an additional 155,971 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.81. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
