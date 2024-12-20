7,407 Shares in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,000. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 125,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,257,313 shares in the company, valued at $100,064,655.36. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $9,686,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

