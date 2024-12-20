9,444 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 28.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $151,813.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,964.05. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,904. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.