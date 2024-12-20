Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $9,046,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $3,342,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 72.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.53). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

