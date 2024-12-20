AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) Announces Resignation of Director Bob Diamond

AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) recently disclosed that Bob Diamond has stepped down from the board of directors at Triller Group Inc. The resignation was effective as of December 12, 2024, with the company acknowledging and accepting his departure following the receipt of his resignation letter.
Diamond’s resignation does not affect his roles in the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, and Nomination Committee of the Board. In compliance with the stipulations of Item 5.02(a) of the Current Report on Form 8-K, AGBA Acquisition will furnish Mr. Diamond with a copy of the information shared in this report promptly upon its submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
This is a developing story, and more updates may follow shortly. Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor further announcements from AGBA Acquisition to stay informed about the unfolding situation.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AGBA Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
AGBA Acquisition Company Profile
AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors in China.
