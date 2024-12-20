AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) Announces Resignation of Director Bob Diamond

AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) recently disclosed that Bob Diamond has stepped down from the board of directors at Triller Group Inc. The resignation was effective as of December 12, 2024, with the company acknowledging and accepting his departure following the receipt of his resignation letter.

Diamond’s resignation does not affect his roles in the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, and Nomination Committee of the Board. In compliance with the stipulations of Item 5.02(a) of the Current Report on Form 8-K, AGBA Acquisition will furnish Mr. Diamond with a copy of the information shared in this report promptly upon its submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As per the regulatory requirements, the Company has ensured that all necessary procedures have been followed in the official documentation of this event.

This is a developing story, and more updates may follow shortly. Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor further announcements from AGBA Acquisition to stay informed about the unfolding situation.

