Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. Completes Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock**Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. recently concluded a significant financial transaction, as disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The com

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Singing Machine’s 8K filing here.

Singing Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

See Also