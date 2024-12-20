ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 187.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,222 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 107.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.81.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 90.38%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

