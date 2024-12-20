Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

