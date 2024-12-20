Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,152,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6,590.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,713 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

