American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $721,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,616 shares during the period.

Shares of FDG stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

