Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

APLS opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $73.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

