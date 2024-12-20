Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,026,492,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,558,826 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,368,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,765,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,909,457,000 after buying an additional 3,245,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $588,952,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Trading Up 0.7 %
AAPL opened at $249.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average is $225.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $254.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,309,126.60. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,170 shares of company stock valued at $117,004,745. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
