Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,595.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,121.58. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 10,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,876.40. This trade represents a 28.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 42,290 shares of company stock valued at $165,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aprea Therapeutics accounts for 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 2.53% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.