Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,193 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

