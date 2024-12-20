Ardent Health Partners’ (ARDT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARDT. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30. Ardent Health Partners has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $385,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

